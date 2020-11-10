Columbus man indicted in connection with February shooting

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted in connection with a February shooting.

Mark McCoy was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury for aggravated assault.

McCoy was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chicago earlier this year.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 6th Street and 5th Avenue South.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI at the time that it appears an argument over a drug transaction may have started the shooting incident.

The victim was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.