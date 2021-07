COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is dead after an early morning hit and run in Lowndes County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 1:30 Monday morning, 31-year-old Marquis Ramone Dixon was riding south on Highway 373 when the scooter he was riding was hit by another vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The other vehicle left the area.

Dixon died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating this case.