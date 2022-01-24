Columbus man killed in West Alabama shooting

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is killed in a west Alabama shooting on Sunday.

The gunfire happened on 5th Street Southwest in Reform, about 5:30 PM.

23-Qualyin Smith of Columbus and 27-year-old Christopher Hill of Northport, Alabama both died at the scene.

Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless says an autopsy has been ordered.

The district attorney’s office, along with Reform police and Pickens County deputies are investigating the shooting.

No arrest has been made.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the shooting.