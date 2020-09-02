Columbus Middle School student home recovering after alleged knife attack

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A 12 year old boy is at home recovering after he was allegedly attacked with a knife last week at Columbus Middle School.

The incident happened Friday around noon.

While investigators and the school district are not releasing many details about the case, we do know the student accused in the attack is in custody.

Columbus Schools superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat says faculty and staff at the school responded appropriately and parents can be assured safety measures are in place on every campus throughout the district.

“From an education standpoint, it’s not a good feeling to have two children in this situation. We are praying for the parents in this situation because it has been very difficult for our district, but we continue to provide a safe environment for our employees and students. Human behavior is unpredictable. And I learned early on in my education career that you can put as many safeguards as possible in a situation- and those are preventive measures, but you can not control everything and it’s a very very hard thing to grasp.”

Neither child involved has been identified.

The case is being handled in Lowndes County Juvenile Court.