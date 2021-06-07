Columbus Municipal Election Commission to evaluate Ward 1 absentee ballot box

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal Election Commission has a decision to make about the Ward 1 absentee ballot box.

When contacted by WCBI, a Mississippi Secretary of State spokesperson says the election commission and district attorney’s office will have to do some type of investigation.

The issue at hand is a seal was recently missing from a presumed locked absentee ballot box.

Columbus Chief Operations Officer David Armstrong tells WCBI he believes the seal was accidentally knocked off and there was no intentional wrongdoing.

District Attorney Scott Colom says the municipal election commission would need to present findings of an investigation before his office could determine whether a criminal act was possibly committed.