Columbus Municipal School District helps families with school supplies

It seems like the school supplies shopping lists grow each year and so does the bill. The Columbus Municipal School District is helping out...

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It seems like the school supplies shopping lists grow each year and so does the bill.

That can be difficult for some families.

- Advertisement -

The Columbus Municipal School District is trying to help out.

These days it’s more than just pencils, crayons, and highlighters on the lists. Things like paper towels and Clorox wipes can add a few dollars that might send them back to school budget into the red.

However, there is a plan that can help students attain all their needed supplies.

School doors are opening in exactly two weeks.

While kids soak up the last few days of summer, parents are out shopping for school supplies, and the costs can really add up

“Anything that can help, any little bit that can help is a blessing,” said shopper Crystal Wells.

Wells said she has been on the lookout for back-to-school sales for her grandchildren.

“The kinder-mats, paper-towels and everything it can be very expensive for the parents. Especially with parents that have multiple children, you know. They have four or five different school lists,” said Wells.

Luckily, families are able to save a couple of bucks off school supplies with Mississippi tax-free weekend July 26-27.

The Columbus Municipal School District is helping them save money too.

The school district is teaming up with local organizations to help fill the supply gap..

“We’re working with Parks and Recreation and other community agencies, ‘Night Out on Crime’ to give away backpacks. This community, the Friendly City, is full of community people that support our students as it relates to supplies and backpacks and other essentials for the beginning of the school year,” said Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat.

Labat said her students should be able to check several items off their supply lists.

“Faith-based community has been really good to the district. We continue to work with them and the community has been very responsive in helping our students,” said Labat.

Labat hoped these donations will help ease the financial burden on students’ families.

“We’re just making sure that we keep the line of communication open and we continue to work as a team to move the school district,” said Labat.

For an official list of all eligible school supply items that will be tax-free visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.