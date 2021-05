COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Municipal School District employee is facing a heroin charge.

29-year-old Matthew Thrash is charged with possession of heroin and careless driving.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI Thrash was pulled over last Thursday.

Thrash was given a five thousand dollar bond for the felony possession of heroin charge.

Columbus Municipal Schools Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat confirms Thrash is an employee of the school district.