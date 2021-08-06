Columbus Municipal Schools headed back to campus today

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Columbus Municipal School District headed back to campus today.

But this isn’t just any First Day of School. For the first time since March 20-20, all students reported to class on the same day.

Last school year, most schools in the district stayed with a hybrid model, splitting classes in half, and students only spent 2 days on campus.

Today, those classes were full again, as the district returns to full-time, in-person learning… Although there are some holdovers from last school year.

“We understand that a mask is not an inconvenience; it’s a way to prevent disease. And we want to do what’s best for our colleagues. The Golden Rule still stands here in the Columbus Municipal School District,” said Dr. Cherie Labat, Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent.

Columbus Schools are continuing to follow Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC guidelines to help prevent COVID-19 infections on campus, including desk shields, hand sanitizing stations, and encouraging social distancing, as well as masking.