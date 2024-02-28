Columbus murder trial: Testimony continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continued in a Columbus felony murder trial.

Prosecutors called the man who did the autopsy on Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. at the state crime lab.

Later on, a former detective at the Columbus Police Department testified.

Jurors also heard from other officers involved in the case earlier this week.

Tommy Lee Flowers, Jr. was charged with felony murder, directing a youth to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and shooting into a dwelling.

He also faced three counts of aggravated assault.

The crimes occurred in March and April of 2022.

Investigators believed Johnson was shot while driving away from a shooting on Poplar Street when the vehicle he was in crashed.

Testimony was expected to continue to the next day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X