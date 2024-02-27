Trial underway: Jury hears testimony in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for a Columbus man accused of felony murder is now underway.

A jury was seated in the trial of Tommy Lee Flowers, Jr.

That jury began to hear testimony as the prosecution started its case.

A former Columbus Police Department investigator was among the first witnesses.

Flowers is standing trial for felony murder, directing a youth to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and shooting into a dwelling.

He also faces three counts of aggravated assault.

The crimes occurred in March and April of 2022.

On April 24 of that year, Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. was shot to death in east Columbus.

At that time, investigators told WCBI Johnson was shot while driving away from a shooting on Poplar Street when the vehicle he was in crashed.

That trial could take the rest of the week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X