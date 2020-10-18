St. James Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, and Shepard's Care and Share Ministry partnered for a clothes giveaway.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus organizations give back to families in need.

St. James Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, and Shepard’s Care and Share Ministry partnered for a clothes giveaway.

- Advertisement -

Families filled their bags with new or gently used items.

Generous donations provided by church members and other folks in the community.

” What we offered them is to come and get a bag. You can get as much as you want. We have clothing for men, women, children, shoes, purses, suits, and shirts. You’re allowed to get a coat for everybody,” said the event coordinator Pauline Stewart.

” It’s just so wonderful to come to the community and work together with another church and see all the people get the clothing that they need. The timing was great because the coats have gone like mad because it’s the first cold day that we’ve had. People are especially excited to get their children some coats,” said Beth Jeffers.

Free lunch was provided for all attendees.