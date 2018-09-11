Columbus partners with Retail Coach for retail recruitment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- After parting ways with the LINK, Columbus hires a new firm to take over retail recruitment in the city.

At a special called budget meeting Tuesday evening, councilmen chose to team up with Retail Coach to help bring new businesses to the “Friendly City.”

Councilmen say they want to attract more people to the city of Columbus.

Mayor Robert Smith says he’s excited about the new partnership.

“This afternoon they came to a unanimous vote on Retail Coach from Tupelo, so at this time Retail Coach will do our economic development in the city of Columbus and we look forward with partnering with them,” said Mayor Smith.

Retail Coach, along with 3 other retail recruiters went before council last week explaining how they’d bring more into the city.