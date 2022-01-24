Columbus PD released name of man wanted for car wash shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police released the name of the man wanted in connection with an east Columbus shooting.

21-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Edinburgh also goes by the nickname B-5.

Three people were injured at a carwash parking lot on Highway 182 on Sunday night.

If you know where Edinburgh is tonight call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.