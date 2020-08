COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man killed in a horrific Columbus accident is identified.

In the attached video is the scene as a helicopter flew one of the crash victims to a hospital on Sunday evening.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 45-year-old Sheldon Campbell died at the scene.

The crash happened on Wilkins-Wise Road.

A passenger in Campbell’s car was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

Two other people were reported injured.

Columbus police are investigating the three-car accident.