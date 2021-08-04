COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened in the 1,000 block of 2nd Street South on Tuesday night.

The victims found a bullet hole in their window but were not injured.

Shortly before that shooting, police were called to the 600 block of 9th Street South about gunshots being fired.

Shelton tells WCBI that shell casings were found in the road, where two vehicles were possibly shooting at each other.

No arrests have been made in the investigations.

It’s also unclear if the incidents are related.

Columbus police continue to investigate.