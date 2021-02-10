Columbus Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing equipment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tools were stolen from a worksite where volunteers are rebuilding a tornado damaged home in Columbus.

The equipment was taken sometime Monday, February 8th, during the night from a house on the 800 block of 18th street north.

But it was not discovered missing until the following morning.

The construction is a joint project between the Community Recovery of Lowndes County and the Mennonite Disaster Service.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says it’s disheartening to see someone take advantage of those trying to help others.

“Somebody’s home that was damaged during the storm. And here, someone, some good samaritans coming along trying to take care of them and somebody does something of this magnitude, of this nature,” said Chief Shelton. “We need help. We’re the friendly city. We need people if they heard something or seen something, give us a call. So we can get the people’s tools back and so they can go help others.”

Chief Shelton says once suspects are identified, they will be charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.