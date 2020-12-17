Columbus Police arrest a teen in connecting with shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New information in a Columbus shooting.

Officers arrest a teenager in connection with the gunfire.

The shooting happened Wednesday, just before noon, in the 21 hundred block of 14th Street North.

A man was reportedly shot in the arm.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says an argument led to the shooting.

Help from area residents helped investigators find the teen within hours of the incident.

Shelton is not releasing the name of the suspect or his age but says the accused shooter is younger than 16.

Police hope others will learn from this kid that is now facing grown-up decisions after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

“Gun violence is not the way. Taking out a gun when you have a dispute is not the way. So, we encourage our young people to use a little conflict resolution,” said Chief Shelton. “Try to talk it out instead of getting in an argument about it and if there is an argument don’t use a weapon to resolve it.”

The teen was set to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

A judge will determine if he will be tried in youth court or circuit court, as an adult.