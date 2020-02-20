Columbus Police Department discuss latest updates, employment opportunities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A roundtable discussion was held Thursday morning by the Columbus Police Department to discuss the department’s latest updates and future objectives.

The discussion was led by Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

- Advertisement -

Chief Shelton said an issue the department is facing as of late, officers leaving the department before their contracts are up.

Other topics addressed were police jobs available at the department. Shelton said there are currently over 30 entry-level openings.

Another topic addressed was social media usage from the public.

Shelton wanted the public to not believe everything they see on social media when it comes to crimes in Columbus.

“When we see something on Facebook, that doesn’t look right. We go. And we fix it. And we put it out. So what I’m telling you is the most credible information you going to get is from the city website or the official Columbus Facebook page. Or our Twitter account.”

If you’re interested in joining the Columbus Police Department, click here.