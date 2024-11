Columbus Police investigate after car crashed into laundromat

crime cop car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There were some scary moments at a laundromat in the Friendly City.

A car heavily damaged the side of the building on November 8, just after 12.

The incident happened at Columbus Laundromat on Highway 45.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said gas service had to be shut off to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

