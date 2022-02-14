Columbus Police investigate fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man killed outside a Columbus bar overnight is identified.

Police have also made an arrest.

29-year-old Robert Andrew Roby was shot to death outside of Legends Bar about midnight.

Investigators believe there was an argument right before the gunfire started at the 13th Avenue North nightspot.

The initial call was about gunshots being fired.

Officers arrived to find a crowd of about 200 people and a victim lying in the street.

A second victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Shelton says one person has been charged with aggravated assault and more charges are possible.

Investigators are also reviewing videos from the scene.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says an autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.

WCBI is talking to Police Chief Fred Shelton.