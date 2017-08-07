Columbus Police Investigating Home Invasion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (CPD RELEASE) – On Monday, August 07, 2017 at approximately 4:19 a.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to 2219 15th Avenue North in reference to an armed robbery of a residence.

The 63 year old male victim stated he heard a knock at the front door. When he opened the door, one of three suspects was standing in the doorway asking for some water. The victim advised the suspect barged past him into the kitchen where the suspect opened the back door for two other suspects.

The victim stated one of the suspects had a shotgun and struck him in the head with it causing a cut to the back of his head. Medics arrived and treated the injury, but the victim was not transported.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken in the robbery along with a cell phone.

This investigation is ongoing and any information can be called into the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.