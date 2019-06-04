Columbus Police are looking for accused cooler thieves.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police are trying to put some accused Yeti cooler thieves on ice.

The group walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods and walked out with 15 hundred dollars in merchandise.

Investigators say store surveillance shows four people walk inside the store with empty bags.

In less than six minutes, they allegedly stuffed four Yeti coolers and two Yeti bags inside of an unused bags from another store.

The incident happened May 20th. CPD released the video today.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the evidence is pretty clear.

He believes the four suspects knew what they were looking for before walking in the store.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. 800-530-7151.