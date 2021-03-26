Columbus Police looking for murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police need your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a December shooting that killed a Columbus man and sent another to the hospital.

CPD issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Kenny Armistad, of Columbus Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue South on December 30.

If you know where Armistad can be found, please call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

Or you can submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.