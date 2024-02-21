Columbus police officer arrested for allegedly shoplifting on duty

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was accused of stealing a pair of shoes while on duty.

Robin Conner was arrested after officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

She was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Conner was wearing her uniform and on-duty when she was taken into custody.

Conner was on her second stint with the department. She returned about two years ago.

Now, she’s on administrative leave, as the investigation continues.

“We have a job to do and we’re held to a higher standard. And the community is just starting to trust us, and to take this gut punch really hurts. That’s why we fulfilled our obligation, not only to the store but to the community,” said Daughtry.

Conner was given a $862 surety bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X