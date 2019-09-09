Columbus police officer involved in deadly officer-involved shooting resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer just cleared by a Lowndes County grand jury has resigned.

City officials confirmed Jared Booth resigned from the force, effective Monday.

Sources told WCBI that Booth was set to return to work Monday.

He had been on paid leave after a deadly 2017 officer-involved shooting.

Booth could not return to work until the case was presented to the grand jury, which chose not to indict him.

Back in March, the Civil Service Commission upheld the city council’s decision to suspend Booth for violating the city’s social media policy.