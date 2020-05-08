Columbus police release video of incident that led to officer’s suspension

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police released a video of an incident that led to an officer’s suspension.

“They say he is slow. I said ‘Well, he better speed him up on how to take care of that dog when he comes out that door.’ He let him come out that door. And he’s just standing right there looking all crazy. Yeah, I’m good. I told him I would shoot that MF’er.”, described Cpl. Tabertha Hardin following an incident with a dog and a young boy after answering a call in east Columbus back in February.

Hardin’s body camera footage was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In the video, a dog was seen coming towards her and Hardin fell to the ground. Later she said she kicked the dog before it went back in the house.

Hardin could also be heard saying she would shoot the dog.

A city spokesperson said the officer belittled the teen and cursed at him.

Mayor Robert Smith broke a tie Tuesday night to suspend Hardin three days for the incident.