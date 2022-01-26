Columbus police searching for man accused of beating another person

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for a man accused of beating another person.

Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Daniel Juan Calvin.

He’s accused of beating and seriously injuring another man on Byrnes Circle in late December.

Calvin is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

Witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing out in the street before the victim was found.

The victim was later flown to an out-of-state hospital and continues to recover.

If you know where Calvin is tonight call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.