Columbus restaurants come together to help support Fish and Blues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A week after a fire gutted their restaurant, Tavron and Barbara Johnson are 1 step closer to re-opening.

Several restaurants and businesses quickly came together to raise money to help rebuild Fish and Blues.

- Advertisement -

Today, they presented a check for 7 thousand dollars to Fish and Blues owner Tavron Johnson.

“I am pretty proud of this community. Columbus always comes together. I mean you’ve got other restaurants, C.J.’s, the Ranchhouse, and Zachary’s, and all these people come together to support another restaurant that’s having a challenge, and it’s one of my favorite things about Columbus,” said Colin Krieger, donation organizer.

“They did an awesome job, and I just thank them so much for helping us get back up, and we are going to work hard to get it going back. And I just want to thank everybody for what they did for us,” said Barbra Johnson, family member.

Businesses and individuals who may have missed a chance to contribute last weekend can do so until the end of this week.