Columbus road crews are on standby for repairs due to weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s plenty of potholes and bumpy roads to go around but not a lot of cooperation from the weather.

The city of Columbus has had crews ready since January.

5th Street North by the hospital and 14th Avenue North are two of the 142 streets scheduled to be paved.

Winter storms and severe weather have hampered any work from the beginning.

Now, crews must sit and wait for the skies to clear up before starting the more than five million dollars worth of repairs.

“The equipment is here. Everything is ready to go but we have to have two criteria to be met to be able to do the paving,” Joe Dillion, Columbus Police Information Officer. “Either the temperature is not right or the dryness of the road is not right, and so that’s something we have been fighting. We are totally at the mercy of Mother Nature.”

Once work begins and depending on weather, it’s expected to take about three months to complete the roughly 32 miles of paving work.