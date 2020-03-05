Columbus school bus involved in crash on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus school bus was involved in a crash this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon, near the KFC on Highway 45.

- Advertisement -

Police said seven students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Two of the students complained of minor pain and were checked out at the scene.

Another vehicle involved in the crash had two people inside who were being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the other car involved was taken to the hospital.

Columbus police are investigating the accident.