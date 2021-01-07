Columbus school leaders receive feedback on proposed alternate schedule

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus school leaders receive feedback on a proposed alternate schedule.

Plans call on taking four weeks from what is known as summer break and spreading it throughout the school year.

Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat says students would still go to school 180 days.

She believes a new schedule would help prevent what’s known as the summer slide while promoting academics and future career goals for students.

“It is important to us to get feedback from the community. We put a survey online and on Facebook. We got questions about what a modified calendar is,” said Dr. Cherie Labat. “I think it has been a lot of information that people don’t understand, and we want to make sure that we clarify and we give the right information to our parents.”

No final decision has been made but the schedule change could be in place for the next school year.