Columbus teen charged with sex crime against children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teenager is charged with sex crimes against children.

17-year-old Cameron Boykin is being charged with 2 counts of Sexual Battery.

Boykin is accused of sexually abusing 2 children he had access to over the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Breaks in 2021.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Investigators say forensic interviews of the victims conducted at Sally Kate Winters in West Point indicated positive findings that they were sexually abused.

Boykin was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.