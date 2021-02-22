Columbus teen shot in Aberdeen and remains in the hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teenager is reportedly shot in Aberdeen and remains in the hospital.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle, just south of the Columbus Air Force Base, on Highway 45 about 9:30 last night.
Sgt. Derrick Beckom says the trooper found the victim in the car and immediately called for an ambulance.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a gambling game.
He believes the shooting occurred between a group of young men from Columbus.
WCBI has learned that the victim is a Columbus High student that was shot in the head.
No arrest has been made.