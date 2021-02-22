Columbus teen shot in Aberdeen and remains in the hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teenager is reportedly shot in Aberdeen and remains in the hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle, just south of the Columbus Air Force Base, on Highway 45 about 9:30 last night.

- Advertisement -

Sgt. Derrick Beckom says the trooper found the victim in the car and immediately called for an ambulance.

Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a gambling game.

He believes the shooting occurred between a group of young men from Columbus.

WCBI has learned that the victim is a Columbus High student that was shot in the head.

No arrest has been made.