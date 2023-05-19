Columbus teenager, her mother face charges in child sex crime case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teenager and her mother are both charged in a child sex crime investigation.

17-year-old A’Miracle Morgan was charged with sexual battery and statutory rape.

A Columbus police spokesperson said she will be charged as an adult.

CPD said the teen admitted to having sexual relations with a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old.

A’Miracle Morgan’s mother, 32-year-old Raven Morgan, is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The mother and daughter are accused of assaulting another juvenile who exposed the alleged sexual crimes.

