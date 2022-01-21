Columbus warming shelter opening for those in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Frigid temperatures this past 48 hours are keeping Columbus’s warming shelter busy.

The Columbus Homeless Coalition says 11 people stayed at the Propst Park facility last night.

Even more, people are expected on Friday night.

Friday’s high temperature was only in the 30’s.

The Coalition will provide cots and blankets at the shelter.

Meals will also be served at night and in the morning.

The shelter is open from 5 P.M. until 9 A.M.