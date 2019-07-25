Columbus woman celebrates birthday with a new house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman celebrated a big birthday in a big way.

She moved into a brand new home.

- Advertisement -

Mary Bush is 90 years young Thursday.

It just happened to be the day she’s moving into her new home built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

To help celebrate with her, family members from all over were in town. She had kids who drove from Abilene Texas, Oklahoma City, and Birmingham to be here for the special occasion.

Ms. Bush said age is just a number and you’re never too old to celebrate.

“I haven’t spent no night yet, but I’m spending the night tonight. I’m happy, I’m feeling happy today. Shed my little tear and I’m having a good time with my family,” said Bush.

Her family will stay in town for the next few days helping her get things sorted out.