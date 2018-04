COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is behind bars tonight after turning herself over.

Seven felony warrants were issued for Mary Williams on Fraudulent Use of ID.

Williams withdrew money from several ATM in the Columbus city limits with a debit card that wasn’t her’s

On Wednesday Williams turned herself over to the Columbus Police Department. Williams bond was set at $2,500 for each count for a total of $17,500.