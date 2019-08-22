Columbus works on 2020 budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus lays out its plan for the 2020 budget for the fiscal year.

If it tracks out right the city could have close to $900,000 in it’s general fund on top of what’s in there already.

As the plan stand now the city estimates spending just over $23 million. That’s counting paying employees salaries and things like that.

The plan also includes generating a hunk of cash. They’re hoping to bring in almost $24-million in revenue.

There’s also a plan in place to save money through the fiscal year.

“Monitoring the over time, the spending month to month and sending out reports to the department heads to let them know where they stand on their spending. If they’re close to going over it’s highlighted in red to let you know hey this is your red flag. We need see what we can do or what we can hold back on so we don’t go go over,” said Columbus Chief Financial Officer Deliah Vaughn.

The budget isn’t finalized just yet. Another budget meeting is scheduled for next Thursday.