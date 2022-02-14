Comfortable early before storms move in Thursday

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The chance for severe weather on Thursday underscores what is otherwise a relatively beautiful week for this time of year. Lots of sunshine provides the ideal environment for highs to rise into the upper 60s and approach 70 by Thursday. Lows similarly make major gains and improve into the upper 50s by Wednesday night. MONDAY: Unlike our Sunday, much more temperate conditions on Monday provide for a relatively comfortable afternoon outside. Sunshine all day thanks to high pressure allows the quick warming trend to continue and bring us ever closer to spring-like conditions. Lows improve as well into the upper 30s overnight. TUESDAY: While the pattern remains somewhat mundane on Tuesday the temperatures do not. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s mark some very enjoyable outdoor conditions. Lows continue to improve, and reach into the mid 40s overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: The closer we get to our big system on Thursday the more we learn about impacts and timing. At the moment it is still difficult to tell, but the cold front timing is still looking somewhat like a morning affair. No further details on the state of atmospheric ingredients yet but we will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves. The week otherwise remains relatively calm, and we can expect highs to rise back into the 60s by next Sunday.