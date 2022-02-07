Comfortable temperatures precede late-weekend cold front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Mostly dry and sunny conditions bring a welcome change into the Northeast Mississippi area. Highs jump into the mid 60s by our Friday before a cold front on our Saturday brings us back to reality. Lows do not follow the same path and linger in the 30s throughout the week.

MONDAY: Highs in the 50s accompany a somewhat more dreary day with clouds returning in force. Rain chances remain at a minimum and the most that could be expected would be the stray shower. Lows slide into the mid to low 20s overnight.