Commission on School Accreditation votes to accept recommendation on end-of-course exam

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A mandatory end-of-course assessment might not be required in the 2020-2021 school year.

Monday, The Commission of School Accreditation voted to accept a recommendation from the Mississippi Testing Task Force to recommend to the Mississippi State Board of Education to end the U.S. History end-of-course exam.

The exam is the only state test not required by state and federal law. The exam is one of four end-of-course assessments SBE requires students to take in order to graduate.

Students don’t have to pass the subject area tests to graduate, as SBE offers several options for students to earn a diploma.

The Commission’s recommendation will be presented to SBE at the September board meeting. If SBE’s accepts the recommendation, the final decision will happen after public comments have been reviewed.

If the recommendation is approved by SBE it would not become effective until the 2020-2021 school year.

U.S. History would still be a required class to graduate.