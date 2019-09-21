TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- For fourteen years it has been a tradition in Tupelo.

Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis established the annual Communities Forward Festival as a way to build a better relationship between and the police. The festival at Gum Tree Park provides a relaxed way for the people to get acquainted with officers. Davis says it has been a very successful formula over the years.

“You see the policemen and the people from the community talking to each other even today you’ll see them communicating, and really a lot of people think of police as not being human, but they are. Somebody has got to do a job. And we’re blessed to have policeman who are out here protecting us,” said Davis.

Davis says across the nation there has been so much talk around the country about the police and communities joining hands, and that is already being done in Tupelo.