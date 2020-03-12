Community colleges also making changes for spring semester

Junior colleges also announce changes to the way the rest of the semester will operate.

East Mississippi Community College and Itawamba Community College announced Thursday spring break will be extended until Monday, March 23.

All campus-based activities have been canceled for the near future.

Students from both community colleges were asked to not return to school until further notice.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges said regular-season practice and competition for athletics was postponed until March 30.

Saint Leo University’s Columbus Education Center at Columbus Air Force Base will move classes online beginning Monday, March 16.