Community Counseling Services goes into communities to provide mental health treatment to thousands of people across 7 counties

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – When it comes to mental health, Community Counseling Services therapist Trisha Thornton says that, for many people, the hardest part is just asking for help.

But for those who do want help but don’t know where to turn, she says the feeling is devastating.

“It really does destroy every ounce of confidence that someone has,” Thornton says. “To make that phone call and they’re met with an unfavorable response or just a no.”

National foundation Well Being Trust reports the pandemic caused a three-fold increase in rates of depression and anxiety in the United States. Which means having access to mental health treatment is even more important.

“Especially in those far, outreaching areas,” Thornton says. “So we have individuals that we employ from that community that then go back into that community and provide things like education as well as therapy services.”

CCS has nearly 4,000 clients across the seven counties they serve, with at least one office located in each of those counties.

Their Lowndes County office is at the corner of 10th Street and Main Street in Columbus.

CCS provides telehealth options and transportation to and from their programs. Thornton says the number one thing stopping most people from getting help is the stigma that still surrounds it.

“Particularly in Southern culture, we always put on the smiling face and we don’t talk about how difficult things have been,” Thornton says. “We just learn to survive and deal with things.”

Thornton says they specialize in youth programs designed to help shift the perspective of mental health treatment from an early age.

“They’re not going to be labeled as somebody that has a mental illness, they’re not going to be made fun of when they go back to school because somebody saw them walking into a counseling center,” she explained.

They also have a No Wrong Door Policy, which means that if someone comes to them in need, they will help, even if the person they encounter is not part of the appropriate care placement.

“We are going to bring them in and the answer is always going to be yes,” Thornton says.

For those seeking immediate help, the following phone lines are available 24/7:

Mobile Crisis Hotline: 888-943-3022

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255

Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386

Click here to find the closest Community Counseling Services location near you.