Community Leaders, First Responders Hold ‘Tabletop’ Crisis Drill

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI)- First responders, community members and civic leaders in Okolona spent part of their Friday learning about steps to take to prevent incidents like an active shooter, and if they happen, what to do in the immediate aftermath.

Representatives from the police, City Hall, public works, the school district, Mississippi Highway Patrol and others attended the tabletop exercise.

- Advertisement -

Security expert Cooper Dixon reviewed the layouts of all campuses in the school district, policies and procedures regarding visitors on campus and other issues that can help determine how well a potential target is protected.

Dixon says there are many common sense things people can do to help prevent criminal acts.

“Biggest thing in a school setting is building a good relationship with school children so they will tell you things going on in a community, because nine times out of ten there have been red flags missed by adults, law enforcement,so a lot of times children know what’s going on, just a matter of them telling the adults,” said Dixon.

City and school leaders will review findings from the exercise and incorporate that into the school’s safety plan.