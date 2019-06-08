Community of Prairie hosts Prairie Fun Day

PRAIRIE, Miss. (WCBI)- Fun, fellowship, and food were the themes at the Prairie Community Center.

The Community of Prairie hosted its annual Fun Day Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The event kicked off with a parade, and once the parade was over, kids in attendance were treated with more activities like bounce houses, water slides, and face painting.

Adults, on the other hand, got to enjoy the sounds of R&B and Gospel music.

There were also a variety of food choices like fish, BBQ, cakes, pies, and funnel cakes.

“This is our Prairie Fun Day. We have it on an annual basis, and we’re excited about it. What we do we’re giving back to the community because we’re our rural development club and this is our way of giving back to the community,” said attendee Patricia Reese Howell.

Organizers said they are looking forward to next year.