Community rallies around arson survivor

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Alexis Eiland’s second cousin, Cynthia Goss, says many people have reached out to the family affected by a terrible fire, believed to be started by their father, husband.

RELATED: Louisville arson and homicide survivor speaks out

- Advertisement -

She says they are all grateful for the community’s support and help.

Some people have donated money to help Alexis cover all of the costs she’s faced with.

“Our community, the Louisville community, has really stuck together with this situation that’s going on and we thank them very much and we just would just like to show love and if we can help them in any kind of way, we wouldn’t mind helping anybody.”

Alexis’s mother and brother’s funerals were held on Wednesday.

She says many people attended to show their respects and support.