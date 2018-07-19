Louisville arson and homicide survivor speaks out

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been almost a week since a Louisville man allegedly set fire to an apartment where his wife and children were sleeping.

Fred Eiland, 50, faces Capital Murder, Arson and Aggravated Assault charges.

Eiland’s wife, Merredythe Eiland, died at the scene.

Three days later, their 17-year-old son, Lil’Freddius Eiland died from his injuries.

Fred Eiland made his first court appearance Monday. He was denied bond.

Alexis Eiland survived that fire.

But with her father in jail, and her mother and brother gone, the days ahead will be difficult.

Alexis was very brave to share her story with WCBI. All things considered, you should note that her story of a family lost contains some sensitive details that may not be appropriate for all readers.

“I heard something go boom and I jumped up and I can’t really see and I’m like squinting my eyes like what’s going on? I thought somebody was trying to get somewhere in the dark, so I’m looking like what’s going on? I see him lighting a lighter about to strike something and it’s like as soon as he threw it in there, it lit up so fast.”

Alexis Eiland relives what she saw Saturday morning in a converted apartment where she, her mother, brother and boyfriend were all sleeping.

The flames trapped them inside, until her boyfriend got the door open to escape.

Once they made it out, they were trying to put out the fire burning their clothes and their bodies.

Her mother, Merredythe Eiland, didn’t make it out of the home.

Her brother, Lil’Freddius Eiland, 17, left on a stretcher, heading to a hospital in Jackson.

He died a short time later.

“I love you bro. He said, ‘I love you too.’ That was the last words that I heard him say, ‘I love you,’ but yeah, I’ve been going getting through it though.”

Alexis said she can’t wrap her head around everything that’s happened, but is thankful to be alive.

“And didn’t get burnt too bad. I got burnt on my ear a little bit and my hair was on fire, but I thank God for letting me survive and my boyfriend survive, but I wish I could have done anything to help my mama get out of there, but I know I couldn’t help her.”

Alexis’s mother was the only sister Tanisha Lockett had.

She says everything leaves her speechless.

“I’m just lost for words right now, because I never would expect for this to happen. I’m just really lost because this month right here was four years for my mama since she’s been gone.”

Alexis is leaning on her aunt and extended family through this nightmare she says was caused by her own father.

“I’m just going to forgive him. I’m not going to forget about it. I’m going to forgive him, but I’ll always love him because he is my daddy, but I am so glad that they got him where he belongs and I hope they never let them out ever again.”