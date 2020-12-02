Community surprises beloved Columbus fast food worker with spa day and $1,700

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – For the past 23 years, Sonya Baldwin has worked at the Hardee’s in Columbus and has become well known for her incredible smile and ability to brighten anyone’s day.

So with the holiday season well underway, a group of her satisfied customers decided it was time they return the favor.

“I cannot think of a person that is more deserving than she is,” says Columbus resident Kathy Perritt.

Over 100 people came together to raise enough money to give Baldwin a spa day as well as $1,700.

A group gathered outside the restaurant Wednesday morning to surprise her with the gifts.

“I didn’t have no idea,” Baldwin says. “Especially $1,700? I didn’t have no idea! The spa was what I needed but [the money] is just icing on the cake.”

Baldwin’s smile was so big Wednesday, not even her mask could hide it.

“It’s just hard to find people like that,” says Perritt. “That touch everybody they come in contact with.”

Perritt came up with the idea after seeing so many people on social media talk about what a special person Baldwin is.

“Never in a million years did I think it would take off like it did,” she says.

Baldwin was left with tears of joy after receiving her gifts, which included all the wonderful things people had to say about her on social media.

“She’s so kind and put a smile on my face real quick,” Baldwin read. “She’s just the most precious soul,” another person wrote to her.

I just can’t believe it,” Baldwin repeated.

Baldwin says that she plans on using at least some of her money to “bless” someone else in need.

“The world needs more people like Sonya,” Perritt says.