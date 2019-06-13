Computing camp for girls comes to Columbus

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State’s Extension Center for Continuing Education is teaching young girls about computers.

The camp started in 2016 and visits different areas in the state.

This week it was at Fairview Elementary in Columbus.

There was activities to teach the students how they can control a game with a tablet, among other lessons.

Girls in the grades second through fifth could participate.

“So this is called the Bulldog Bytes camp, and the objective is to teach these young girls some basics about how to work with computers and a little bit of programming,” said Camp counselor Michael Allen.

The camp will leave Columbus this Friday and go to another location next week.

Organizers say the entire event wraps up at the end of June.